Rising Antibiotic Resistance in Hospital-Acquired Infections

A recent ICMR study highlights that Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii, leading causes of bloodstream infections in ICUs, exhibit resistance to the antibiotic imipenem. The study also reports a high resistance rate among other pathogens against common antibiotics, emphasizing the need for better infection control in hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:34 IST
A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed alarming trends in antibiotic resistance among pathogens causing bloodstream infections (BSIs) in intensive care units. Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii, identified as leading culprits, exhibited significant resistance to imipenem, a key antibiotic.

The findings raise concerns as two other pathogens, Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecium, also showed resistance to oxacillin and vancomycin, respectively. These resistance patterns complicate treatment options for BSIs, as these antibiotics typically perform effectively in non-BSI patients.

The report, derived from data collected across 39 hospitals in India, underscores an increasing need for healthcare facilities to invest in robust infection prevention practices. Antibiotic resistance threatens patient safety, especially in ICUs where the highest resistance rates were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

