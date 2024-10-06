Rising Antibiotic Resistance in Hospital-Acquired Infections

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed alarming trends in antibiotic resistance among pathogens causing bloodstream infections (BSIs) in intensive care units. Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii, identified as leading culprits, exhibited significant resistance to imipenem, a key antibiotic.

The findings raise concerns as two other pathogens, Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecium, also showed resistance to oxacillin and vancomycin, respectively. These resistance patterns complicate treatment options for BSIs, as these antibiotics typically perform effectively in non-BSI patients.

The report, derived from data collected across 39 hospitals in India, underscores an increasing need for healthcare facilities to invest in robust infection prevention practices. Antibiotic resistance threatens patient safety, especially in ICUs where the highest resistance rates were reported.

