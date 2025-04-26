Pahalgam Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Congress vs BJP
The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing the BJP for negligence and security failure. Opposing her remarks, BJP leader S Yamini Sharma defended the government's approach, challenging Sharmila to a debate on national security under the BJP regime.
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has accused the ruling BJP of negligence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. She alleged that the BJP is deviating focus from what she calls a security failure.
The attack, which occurred at a tourist site near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, has stirred political tensions, with Sharmila highlighting that Muslims were among the victims, challenging narratives framed by the RSS as attacks on religion.
In response, BJP leader S Yamini Sharma criticized Sharmila for her statements and insisted that the BJP has made India safer over the past decade, contrasting the current scenario with previous Congress governance. Sharma also defended the efforts of security forces who she says continuously strive to protect citizens.
