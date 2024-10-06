Crisis and Cure: A Global Health Overview

Mothers in Gaza, like Rana Salah, face overwhelming difficulties as they care for newborns amid ongoing conflict. Speaking from a displacement camp, Rana expressed her regret over bringing her child into such precarious conditions.

In response to the bird flu epidemic among U.S. livestock, the government has allocated $72 million to companies like GSK and Sanofi to boost vaccine supplies. Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher's manufacturing breaches have drawn FDA scrutiny during its production of infant RSV drugs.

Amid a Marburg virus outbreak, Rwanda has initiated vaccinations, reporting 12 deaths so far. Similarly, Congo has launched its first mpox vaccine to mitigate the virus's spread. Concurrently, Novo Nordisk announced a multi-million dollar investment in its Brazilian insulin plant.

