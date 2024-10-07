Left Menu

Junior Doctors in West Bengal: A Call for Justice and Safety

Junior doctors in West Bengal have undertaken a fast-unto-death protest, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman medic and improved workplace safety. Despite lack of response from the state government, the protest continues, highlighting issues such as administrative accountability and enhanced security measures in healthcare settings.

  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, junior doctors have embarked on a fast-unto-death protest, now in its third day, to demand justice for the rape and murder of a fellow medic from RG Kar hospital and to seek improved safety in their work environment. Despite the silence from government authorities, six junior doctors remain steadfast in their protest, with more joining the cause.

The protestors have faced challenges, including allegations of non-cooperation from the Kolkata Police, as they were prohibited from setting up bio-toilets at their protest site in the Dharmatala area of Kolkata. To ensure transparency, the doctors have installed CCTV cameras at the site, where many supporters, including prominent figures, have gathered in solidarity.

Central to their demands is justice for the deceased medic and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. The doctors seek accountability for administrative failures and oppose corruption, alongside demands for increased police protection in hospitals and improved infrastructure, such as on-call rooms and washrooms. The protestors emphasize continued pressure until their demands are met, following the government's promise to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

