Settlement Reached in Ozempic Patent Battle

NATCO Pharma Ltd revealed on Monday a significant legal development involving its partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has reached a patent settlement with Novo Nordisk regarding generic Ozempic in the United States.

This accord centers on Ozempic (Semaglutide), a prescription treatment by Novo Nordisk, which Mylan and NATCO are working to develop a generic version of.

The terms of this settlement are confidential, stemming from a US court litigation against Mylan by Novo Nordisk for patent infringement related to Ozempic.

