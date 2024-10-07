Left Menu

Settlement Reached in Ozempic Patent Battle

NATCO Pharma Ltd announced that Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc has settled a lawsuit with Novo Nordisk in the US concerning the generic version of Ozempic—a medication used for controlling blood sugar and weight loss. The settlement terms remain confidential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:48 IST
NATCO Pharma Ltd revealed on Monday a significant legal development involving its partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has reached a patent settlement with Novo Nordisk regarding generic Ozempic in the United States.

This accord centers on Ozempic (Semaglutide), a prescription treatment by Novo Nordisk, which Mylan and NATCO are working to develop a generic version of.

The terms of this settlement are confidential, stemming from a US court litigation against Mylan by Novo Nordisk for patent infringement related to Ozempic.

