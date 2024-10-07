Left Menu

Menopause: Embracing Change with Confidence and Freedom

Perth, Oct 7 (The Conversation) – Menopause is gaining attention as societal awareness grows and stigma diminishes. Recent senate inquiries have recommended public education, affordable treatments, and flexible work arrangements to support women during this life stage.

Menopause experiences vary widely. For many, the transition offers relief from menstruation, potentially easing fibroid symptoms and menstrual migraines. Freed from menstrual concerns, women can participate more fully in social and cultural activities.

Post-menopause, women often experience a reawakening of their sexuality and self-confidence. As they transition to focusing on their own needs, many find renewed empowerment in career and personal life. Society must embrace more positive perceptions of aging women, recognizing their valuable contributions.

