Government Seeks Parental Input on Nationwide Sexuality Education Overhaul

In a significant step toward strengthening the educational foundation of young people across the country, the Ministry of Education has unveiled a draft framework for Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE), inviting public consultation and encouraging parental involvement in shaping the future of health education in schools. The consultation period is open until May 9, 2025, giving parents and stakeholders an opportunity to contribute to the evolution of RSE from Year 0 through to Year 13.

Aims of the New RSE Framework

The proposed framework is designed to provide clarity, consistency, and confidence to both educators and parents about what is taught in RSE, when it is taught, and how it is delivered.

“As young people grow up, they deserve the chance to be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to interact respectfully with others,” said Education Minister Erica Stanford. “Relationships and sexuality education can play an important role in this. Parents deserve certainty and clarity on what their children are learning, when and how in RSE at school so they can make informed decisions about their education.”

The draft framework was developed by subject matter experts within the Ministry of Education and underwent a rigorous quality assurance process, involving both internal and external education specialists. The aim is to ensure that the RSE content is age-appropriate, evidence-informed, and detailed, with clear progression from the early years of schooling through to the end of secondary education.

Addressing Gaps in Consent Education

One of the primary drivers behind the overhaul of the RSE curriculum was a 2024 study by the Education Review Office (ERO), which revealed substantial inconsistencies in the delivery of RSE across different schools. Alarmingly, over 75% of school leavers reported feeling undereducated about consent, a critical component of healthy interpersonal relationships.

“Young people have been very clear that consent education is important to their development and have advocated for its inclusion in the national curriculum,” Minister Stanford noted. “We have ensured that age-appropriate consent education is present in all year levels of the draft framework.”

Supporting Safety and Healthy Relationships

The proposed curriculum is intended to do more than just educate—it aims to safeguard. By teaching young people about respectful communication, bodily autonomy, and safe practices, the Ministry hopes to reduce the incidence of sexual violence and unhealthy relationships.

Minister for Women, Nicola Grigg, emphasized the importance of consent education in broader social safety efforts. “Statistics show that in New Zealand, women are nearly three times more likely to experience sexual violence compared to men,” Grigg stated. “It is important that both boys and girls are taught how to engage in healthy relationships and that parents are aware of what their children are being taught. While consent education is not the only solution, it can contribute towards the necessary shift in behaviour to prevent forms of sexual violence and better equip young adults to be safe.”

A Collaborative Process with Future Phases

The consultation period allows parents, educators, and other stakeholders to offer feedback on the draft RSE framework. This collaborative process will help shape the future of health and physical education more broadly. The Ministry has confirmed that a comprehensive curriculum review of the wider health and physical education learning area will be released for consultation in Term 4, 2025.

Parental Involvement and Flexibility

The revised curriculum framework promises to give schools certainty, parents choice, and students equity. Schools will be clear about what needs to be delivered. Parents will have increased visibility and discretion over how their children participate. And students, no matter where they attend school, will receive consistent, quality instruction aimed at keeping them safe, informed, and empowered.

Stakeholders can access the draft RSE framework and submit feedback via the Ministry of Education's official website. The Ministry encourages all parents, caregivers, and members of the public to engage with the process to ensure the final curriculum reflects the values and needs of the New Zealand community.