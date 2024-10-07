MicroRNA Marvel: Unraveling the Genetic Blueprint

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been honored with the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine, recognized for their groundbreaking research on microRNA and its pivotal role in gene regulation and organism development.

The Nobel assembly announced that Ambros and Ruvkun's discovery uncovered a novel principle crucial for gene regulation in multicellular organisms, including humans. This breakthrough explains how cells develop different functions, despite possessing the same genetic material.

Ambros and Ruvkun, who studied at prestigious institutions, initially explored microRNA in roundworms. Their findings, once dismissed, revealed a mechanism species have relied on for over 500 million years. This prize continues the tradition of honoring scientific achievements advancing fundamental knowledge.

