New Initiative Targets Malnutrition in Karnataka's Vulnerable Children

Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust has partnered with the Karnataka government and CreditAccess Grameen Limited Foundation to address the pressing issue of child malnutrition. This initiative aims to benefit nearly 4,000 children across Yadgir, Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Haveri, and Dharwad districts.

The collaboration focuses on providing high-energy, nutrient-dense foods to children experiencing Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). These efforts will begin with three to six-year-olds in Anganwadi centers, promoting healthy growth and reducing conditions like anaemia and stunting.

Siddeshwara N K A S, Director of Karnataka Women and Child Development, praised this collaboration between governmental bodies, corporates, and NGOs for its potential to create long-lasting impacts on child health.

