Health CS Urges Collective Action to Combat Maternal Deaths from Postpartum Hemorrhage

Themed “Run for Her! Together Against the Number One Killer of New Mums,” the event is part of a global movement to raise awareness of PPH, which claims approximately 70,000 lives annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:00 IST
Notable attendees included former Chief Justice David Maraga, Olympian Faith Kipyegon, and hundreds of healthcare advocates, underscoring the importance of unified efforts to end PPH and save lives.   Image Credit: Flickr / World Vision Artist Associates Follow
Health Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Deborah Barasa, has called for immediate measures to address the alarming rate of maternal deaths caused by Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), which accounts for 25-45% of maternal fatalities in Kenya. Speaking during the inaugural EndPPH Run at Ulinzi Sports Ground, Dr. Barasa emphasized the importance of early detection and timely intervention to prevent these deaths, saying, "We cannot allow women to continue dying from preventable conditions like PPH. Today’s run marks the start of a sustained fight to ensure every mother receives the care she deserves."

Kenya’s maternal mortality rate remains high at 355 per 100,000 live births, and Dr. Barasa highlighted the need to focus on PPH hotspots while expanding access to maternal care through initiatives like the enhanced Linda Mama package under the Social Health Authority.

Themed “Run for Her! Together Against the Number One Killer of New Mums,” the event is part of a global movement to raise awareness of PPH, which claims approximately 70,000 lives annually. Dr. Barasa stressed the importance of the collaborative effort, bringing together key partners like the University of Nairobi, the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (KOGS), and the Midwives Association of Kenya (MAK), to ensure a lasting impact.

Notable attendees included former Chief Justice David Maraga, Olympian Faith Kipyegon, and hundreds of healthcare advocates, underscoring the importance of unified efforts to end PPH and save lives.  

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

