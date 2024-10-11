Current Health Headlines: Major Deals, Legal Battles, and Medical Findings

Singapore's Health Management International (HMI Medical) has declared its intent to acquire a majority stake in Advanced Urology Associates, marking a significant expansion in private healthcare. The financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed.

The conflict between pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and activist hedge fund Starboard Value has intensified. The latter urges Pfizer to create a committee to investigate 'coercive conduct' that may have influenced former executives in their campaign against the company.

Denali Therapeutics and Sanofi have decided to discontinue a drug trial aimed at treating multiple sclerosis. The experimental drug failed to achieve the necessary study goals, marking a setback in combating the debilitating neurological disease.

