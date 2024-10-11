Left Menu

No Change in OTC Availability of Emergency Contraceptive Pills

There is no change in rules for the sale and distribution of emergency contraceptive pills like i-Pill or Unwanted 72, according to CDSCO. Misinterpretations have led to confusion about prescription requirements for certain hormonal contraceptives. Selected strengths remain over-the-counter as per Schedule K, while others need a prescription.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:09 IST
No Change in OTC Availability of Emergency Contraceptive Pills
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) confirmed that there is no alteration in the availability of emergency contraceptive pills, i-Pill and Unwanted 72. They remain accessible without a prescription.

Media reports misinterpreted the proposal regarding prescription necessities for hormonal contraceptives, which are governed by Schedule H and K of Drug Rules.

The CDSCO clarifies that while some hormonal drugs require prescriptions, certain strengths as outlined in Schedule K are available over the counter without a prescription.

