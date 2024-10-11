No Change in OTC Availability of Emergency Contraceptive Pills

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) confirmed that there is no alteration in the availability of emergency contraceptive pills, i-Pill and Unwanted 72. They remain accessible without a prescription.

Media reports misinterpreted the proposal regarding prescription necessities for hormonal contraceptives, which are governed by Schedule H and K of Drug Rules.

The CDSCO clarifies that while some hormonal drugs require prescriptions, certain strengths as outlined in Schedule K are available over the counter without a prescription.

(With inputs from agencies.)