Left Menu

Global Health Issues and Industry Responses: A Comprehensive Overview

This collection of health news covers a range of topics including criticisms of EU drug price proposals, new agreements between the US and Mexico on screwworm management, tariff concerns affecting medical equipment companies, Australia's healthcare election promises, Merck KGaA's acquisition plans, increased corporate security spending, and Singapore's trade negotiations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:28 IST
Global Health Issues and Industry Responses: A Comprehensive Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is currently tackling a plethora of significant challenges and developments. Sandoz's CEO, Richard Saynor, voices strong opposition to a Europe-wide list price proposal for new pharmaceuticals, arguing it fails to address the real drivers of exorbitant drug prices in the United States.

In a shift toward cross-border cooperation, the US and Mexico have inked a deal to manage the New World screwworm issue. Meanwhile, the medical equipment industry is facing uncertainty; companies like Revvity highlight ongoing tariff impacts yet remain optimistic about profit forecasts.

As Australia approaches a general election, healthcare remains a pivotal topic with the Labor government promising an expansion of medical services. Elsewhere, Germany's Merck KGaA aims to broaden its oncology portfolio with a strategic acquisition, while in the corporate world, security budgets are rising amid perceived executive threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025