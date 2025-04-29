Global Health Issues and Industry Responses: A Comprehensive Overview
This collection of health news covers a range of topics including criticisms of EU drug price proposals, new agreements between the US and Mexico on screwworm management, tariff concerns affecting medical equipment companies, Australia's healthcare election promises, Merck KGaA's acquisition plans, increased corporate security spending, and Singapore's trade negotiations with the US.
The health sector is currently tackling a plethora of significant challenges and developments. Sandoz's CEO, Richard Saynor, voices strong opposition to a Europe-wide list price proposal for new pharmaceuticals, arguing it fails to address the real drivers of exorbitant drug prices in the United States.
In a shift toward cross-border cooperation, the US and Mexico have inked a deal to manage the New World screwworm issue. Meanwhile, the medical equipment industry is facing uncertainty; companies like Revvity highlight ongoing tariff impacts yet remain optimistic about profit forecasts.
As Australia approaches a general election, healthcare remains a pivotal topic with the Labor government promising an expansion of medical services. Elsewhere, Germany's Merck KGaA aims to broaden its oncology portfolio with a strategic acquisition, while in the corporate world, security budgets are rising amid perceived executive threats.
