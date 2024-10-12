Current Health News: From Transplants to Bird Flu

A disturbing case from Brazil has emerged, where six transplant patients have contracted HIV. The cause was infected organs provided by the Rio de Janeiro organ donation service, leading to the suspension of a laboratory responsible for testing.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced negotiations to sell a 50% stake in its consumer health business to the U.S. firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, confirming previous reports of a sale valued at around 15 billion euros.

The U.S. FDA is reconsidering its decision on compounded versions of Eli Lilly's drugs, allowing compounding pharmacies to continue production amidst a potential ingredient shortage. Meanwhile, Pfizer received FDA approval for Hympavzi, targeting a rare bleeding disorder.

