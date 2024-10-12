Left Menu

Current Health News: From Transplants to Bird Flu

The summary covers major health news, including six transplant patients in Brazil contracting HIV from infected organs, Sanofi's talks to sell a stake in its consumer health business, and the US FDA reconsidering compounding versions of Lilly's drugs. It also discusses Pfizer's new drug approval, CVS's exit from its infusion services business, bluetongue infections in Dutch livestock, and health updates in the US, UK, and India.

Updated: 12-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A disturbing case from Brazil has emerged, where six transplant patients have contracted HIV. The cause was infected organs provided by the Rio de Janeiro organ donation service, leading to the suspension of a laboratory responsible for testing.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced negotiations to sell a 50% stake in its consumer health business to the U.S. firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, confirming previous reports of a sale valued at around 15 billion euros.

The U.S. FDA is reconsidering its decision on compounded versions of Eli Lilly's drugs, allowing compounding pharmacies to continue production amidst a potential ingredient shortage. Meanwhile, Pfizer received FDA approval for Hympavzi, targeting a rare bleeding disorder.

