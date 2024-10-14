Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Critical Phase Amid Government Festivities

Junior doctors in West Bengal continue their hunger strike into the 10th day, demanding justice for a rape victim and improved workplace security, while the government prioritizes festivities. Health discussions are underway, but tensions remain high as the protest aligns with state celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:02 IST
Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Critical Phase Amid Government Festivities
The "fast-unto-death" protest by junior doctors in West Bengal has reached its tenth day, raising alarms as another doctor falls ill. The ongoing strike follows the tragic incident at RG Kar hospital, where a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered, prompting demands for justice and safety improvements.

Pulastha Acharya from the NRS Medical College was rushed to the hospital after severe stomach pain, joining three other doctors previously hospitalized in Kolkata and Siliguri due to deteriorating health. Meanwhile, the state government faces criticism for prioritizing the Durga Pujo Carnival over the striking doctors' demands.

Despite the government's invitation to discuss grievances, the Junior Doctors' Joint Platform remains disappointed. They call for workplace security, N S Nigam's removal, and systemic healthcare improvements, including a centralized referral system and a bed vacancy monitoring setup. The protests originated after the brutal incident at RG Kar hospital in August, sparking a 50-day cease work action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

