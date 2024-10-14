WHO Approves Mpox Vaccine for Teens

The World Health Organization officially announced on Monday the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. This development targets a demographic deemed to be highly susceptible to mpox outbreaks.

The mpox disease has been a significant cause for international concern, prompting expedited efforts to secure vaccine options for vulnerable groups. WHO's approval signifies a critical step in the global health response strategy.

The decision to authorize the vaccine's use reflects its importance in controlling the spread of the disease among younger populations, who are believed to be particularly at risk during outbreaks.

