WHO Approves Mpox Vaccine for Teens

The World Health Organization approved the use of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, addressing concerns about the vulnerability of this age group to mpox outbreaks that have raised global alarms.

The World Health Organization officially announced on Monday the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. This development targets a demographic deemed to be highly susceptible to mpox outbreaks.

The mpox disease has been a significant cause for international concern, prompting expedited efforts to secure vaccine options for vulnerable groups. WHO's approval signifies a critical step in the global health response strategy.

The decision to authorize the vaccine's use reflects its importance in controlling the spread of the disease among younger populations, who are believed to be particularly at risk during outbreaks.

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

