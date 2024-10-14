Silent Killer: Asbestos's Lingering Legacy in Singapore

Despite a 35-year ban on asbestos, Singapore faces an ongoing battle against malignant mesothelioma, a lethal cancer caused by the mineral. The number of cases has surged from five in the early 1980s to 110 in 2019. This increase calls for heightened awareness and protection for those working in at-risk industries.

Asbestos, once utilized for its heat-resistant properties in construction and maritime industries, is now a notorious health hazard. Although it was eliminated in the 1990s, its deadly fibers still lurk in old buildings and ships. This danger is compounded by the disease's lengthy incubation period, making timely diagnosis and compensation challenging.

Singapore's experience offers critical lessons in managing asbestos risks, emphasizing the need for public education, stricter regulations, and robust worker safety programs. The island nation continues efforts to mitigate this silent threat while underscoring the importance of environmental health vigilance across the globe.

