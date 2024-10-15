WHO Youth Council Launches First Youth Declaration on Creating Healthy Societies

Global Youth Call to Action Focuses on Health, Equity, and Empowerment for a Safer Future

The World Health Organization (WHO) Youth Council today unveiled its first-ever Youth Declaration on Creating Healthy Societies, a bold manifesto aimed at empowering young people worldwide to lead the way in building healthier and more resilient societies. Developed by youth from diverse backgrounds, the Declaration calls for transformative action to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow.

"The WHO Youth Council is proud to issue its first Youth Declaration on Creating Healthy Societies," said Kate Ndocko, WHO Youth Council member. "This Declaration represents our shared commitment to helping communities, especially youth, to become healthier and more resilient at local, regional, and global levels."

Launched during the World Health Summit in Berlin, the Declaration outlines 10 specific calls to action that place youth at the forefront of shaping global health. These calls prioritize equitable access to health, education, and leadership opportunities for young people, especially those from marginalized and vulnerable communities. The document emphasizes the need for comprehensive curricula on health and climate change, along with creating inclusive, prevention-focused healthcare systems.

Key points of the Youth Declaration include:

Equitable access to education that reflects diverse healthcare needs and removes barriers for youth.

Comprehensive curricula on health, climate change, and digital literacy for all.

Youth leadership in health policies and program design at all levels.

Investment in youth as future leaders in health, climate change, and education.

Brave spaces for youth, free from violence and harmful practices, to ensure their well-being.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced strong support for the Declaration, stating, "The Youth Declaration on Creating Healthy Societies channels the ideas, advice, and action of youth into a powerful call for change. It demonstrates what can be achieved when young people are actively engaged in shaping their health and futures."

Rehman Hassan, a Youth Council member from the Act4Food campaign of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), stressed the urgency of youth involvement: "We can no longer afford to ignore the advice, skills, and energy of young people. Pandemics, conflicts, and the health impacts of climate change are threatening billions. Half of the world’s population is under 30, yet young people are underrepresented in governance. It’s time we engage them and incorporate their solutions for a healthier future."

The WHO Youth Council, established in 2023, is a dynamic global network aimed at amplifying youth voices and harnessing their creativity to promote public health. It serves as a platform for engaging with WHO leadership, designing new initiatives, and expanding youth-driven health solutions. The launch of the Youth Declaration marks a major milestone in youth engagement, signaling a growing recognition of young people’s critical role in addressing global health challenges.