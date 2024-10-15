Left Menu

France Elevates Bird Flu Risk Amid Rising Outbreaks

France has increased its bird flu risk level from 'negligible' to 'moderate', prompting tighter security at poultry farms. The decision is due to a rise in highly pathogenic avian influenza cases in nearby countries. Four outbreaks have been reported in France since summer, necessitating a second duck vaccination campaign.

France has upgraded its bird flu risk level to 'moderate' from 'negligible', according to a decree published in the official journal on Tuesday. This action is set to enhance security measures at poultry farms across the country.

The adjustment in status is linked to an increase in the number of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases reported in several neighboring countries, raising the risk of the virus being spread by migratory birds transiting through France.

A growing list of European nations, including Germany, have confirmed cases of the virus, which has previously decimated millions of poultry in prior outbreaks. In France, authorities have reported four bird flu incidents on farms since the summer, prompting the launch of a second vaccination initiative for farm ducks hosting over 250 birds, following last year's successful campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

