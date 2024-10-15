Patent Clash: GSK Takes Legal Action Against Moderna Over mRNA Technology

In a significant legal move, British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has initiated lawsuits against the American biotech firm Moderna, accusing it of infringing on GSK's patents related to mRNA technology with its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

The legal battle, taking place in Delaware's federal court, underscores the complex patent disputes across the pharmaceutical landscape, with GSK alleging that Moderna's lipid nanoparticles infringe on innovations it acquired through Novartis in 2015.

Amid this brewing litigation scene, both companies have expressed their positions, with Moderna vowing to battle the claims and GSK indicating its willingness to license the disputed patents for fair commercial terms, all against the backdrop of declining vaccine sales figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)