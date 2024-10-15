Left Menu

Patent Clash: GSK Takes Legal Action Against Moderna Over mRNA Technology

GlaxoSmithKline has filed lawsuits against Moderna in the U.S., claiming infringement on its mRNA technology patents with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The legal action, part of a broader web of litigations also involving Pfizer and BioNTech, seeks unspecified damages. GSK is open to licensing the patents under reasonable terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has initiated lawsuits against the American biotech firm Moderna, accusing it of infringing on GSK's patents related to mRNA technology with its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

The legal battle, taking place in Delaware's federal court, underscores the complex patent disputes across the pharmaceutical landscape, with GSK alleging that Moderna's lipid nanoparticles infringe on innovations it acquired through Novartis in 2015.

Amid this brewing litigation scene, both companies have expressed their positions, with Moderna vowing to battle the claims and GSK indicating its willingness to license the disputed patents for fair commercial terms, all against the backdrop of declining vaccine sales figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

