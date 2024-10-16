The Debate Over Assisted Dying: A Call for Compassionate Control

As parliament prepares for a crucial vote, the debate on assisted dying reignites in the UK. Sophie Korevaar, who battles multiple sclerosis, is at the forefront of the call to extend the proposed law to include those suffering from incurable but non-terminal conditions.

The legislation, to be voted on in November, currently targets terminally ill adults with less than six months to live. Korevaar and campaigners argue for a broader scope, drawing comparisons to existing laws in countries like Australia and Canada.

Meanwhile, opponents express concerns about potential coercion of vulnerable patients. The British Medical Association has moved to a neutral position, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has encouraged MPs to vote based on personal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)