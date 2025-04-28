Clearwater Ferry Crash: Investigation Underway After Mass Casualty Event

A ferry in Clearwater, Florida, carrying more than 40 passengers, was hit by a boat near Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday evening. After the crash, which resulted in multiple injuries, the boat fled the scene, and local authorities are investigating.

Six passengers were declared trauma alerts, with two requiring helicopter transportation due to severe injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, and everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for. Hospitals in the vicinity were notified, and the U.S. Coast Guard is heading the investigation.

The collision occurred at the end of the 17-day Sugar Sand Festival as attendees used the ferry service. Clearwater officials have termed it a mass casualty event, and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector stated that the fleeing boat was privately owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)