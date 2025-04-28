Left Menu

Clearwater Ferry Crash: Investigation Underway After Mass Casualty Event

A ferry carrying over 40 people was struck by a fleeing boat near Clearwater's Memorial Causeway Bridge, resulting in multiple injuries. Six were declared trauma alerts; two were airlifted. No fatalities were reported. The U.S. Coast Guard will investigate the crash linked to the Sugar Sand Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:48 IST
Clearwater Ferry Crash: Investigation Underway After Mass Casualty Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ferry in Clearwater, Florida, carrying more than 40 passengers, was hit by a boat near Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday evening. After the crash, which resulted in multiple injuries, the boat fled the scene, and local authorities are investigating.

Six passengers were declared trauma alerts, with two requiring helicopter transportation due to severe injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, and everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for. Hospitals in the vicinity were notified, and the U.S. Coast Guard is heading the investigation.

The collision occurred at the end of the 17-day Sugar Sand Festival as attendees used the ferry service. Clearwater officials have termed it a mass casualty event, and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector stated that the fleeing boat was privately owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025