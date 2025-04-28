Operation Roughrider: U.S. Airstrikes in Yemen Spark Controversy

In a controversial campaign, U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital have resulted in eight deaths, according to Houthi rebels. This is part of the American military's 'Operation Roughrider,' aimed at dismantling Houthi capabilities, which the U.S. claims are supported by Iran's regime.

The strikes, which began on March 15 under President Donald Trump, have focused on areas impacting Houthi missile and drone programs. The objective remains to restore freedom of navigation in the region and reinforce American deterrence, especially in response to attacks on shipping lanes and Israel.

The U.S. military has been criticized for its lack of transparency, as it hasn't released details on specific operations or acknowledged civilian casualties. Meanwhile, Houthis have tightened control over media in affected areas, adding to the information vacuum.

