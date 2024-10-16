Left Menu

Pioneering 'Pink Alarms' Boost Women's Safety at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

To enhance women's safety, 'pink alarms' have been installed at a government hospital in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative follows a tragic incident in Kolkata. The alarms trigger a siren for rapid security response, with installations across key hospital areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Pink alarms' have been installed in a government-run district hospital and medical college in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, in a pioneering step towards enhancing the safety of women staff. This development follows the recent outcry over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Initiated by district collector Sandeep Makin, the alarm system marks a first for government hospitals in the state. A state public relations department official confirmed the unique facility's installation.

The alarms, installed on all three floors of the Maternity Ward, Trauma Center, and New OPD Block, activate a siren, summoning security within five minutes, according to civil surgeon and hospital superintendent Dr. K C Rathore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

