Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Northern Gaza

Palestinian health officials on Wednesday urged the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to three critical hospitals in northern Gaza, as the facilities teeter on the brink of collapse due to intense combat between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Medical staff at Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and the Indonesian hospitals have chosen to stay, despite Israeli military orders to evacuate following a major offensive into Jabalia, a region with a historic refugee camp.

Anguish grows over the humanitarian crisis, with calls for international assistance from entities such as the Red Cross and WHO, as global pressure mounts on Israel to ease the blockade and facilitate unrestricted aid flow.

