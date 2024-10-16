Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Northern Gaza

Palestinian health officials plead for a humanitarian corridor to support three northern Gaza hospitals nearing collapse amid heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas. Despite Israeli evacuation orders, medical staff remain with patients, while the global community demands improved aid delivery to the war-torn region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian health officials on Wednesday urged the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to three critical hospitals in northern Gaza, as the facilities teeter on the brink of collapse due to intense combat between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Medical staff at Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and the Indonesian hospitals have chosen to stay, despite Israeli military orders to evacuate following a major offensive into Jabalia, a region with a historic refugee camp.

Anguish grows over the humanitarian crisis, with calls for international assistance from entities such as the Red Cross and WHO, as global pressure mounts on Israel to ease the blockade and facilitate unrestricted aid flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

