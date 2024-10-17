Stalled Progress: Gender Imbalance in Corporate Britain's Executive Roles

The representation of women in executive roles within corporate Britain has declined for the first time in eight years, a troubling development that experts say could hinder gender parity for another five generations. This setback is seen as unacceptable by many and calls for immediate corrective measures.

The Pipeline consultancy reported that the average percentage of women on executive committees at the UK's top 350 companies decreased to 32% in 2024 from a revised 33% in the previous year. While seemingly minor, this decline underscores a significant disparity between female and male leadership numbers. Geeta Nargund, The Pipeline's chair, highlighted the need for business leaders to tap into the extensive pool of female talent to rectify corporate cultures and support women's professional growth.

Women currently occupy only 9% of CEO roles and 18% of top finance positions at FTSE 350 companies, despite a substantial presence in other professional roles. More concerted efforts are required to transition women into commercial boardroom positions, paving their way to higher executive roles. Although the UK has achieved commendable board diversity, non-executive roles often lack the influential power needed for significant decision-making.

