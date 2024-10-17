Rwanda's Marburg Outbreak Eases Amid Mpox Spread in Africa

Rwanda's battle against the deadly Marburg virus is showing promising signs of progress, thanks to the vaccination of vulnerable groups, including healthcare workers. This development comes amidst concerns as mpox continues to spread to more African countries, the country's health minister and Africa CDC officials announced.

Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana reported a 50% reduction in new Marburg infections compared to the initial outbreak period, highlighting consecutive days without new cases or deaths. Despite 62 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities, the majority of patients are recovering, fostering optimism for the country's health landscape.

Meanwhile, mpox poses a growing threat, with the number of affected African Union member states rising from six in April to 18 by October. Africa CDC's Director-General Jean Kaseya emphasized the urgency to intensify efforts, translating over $800 million in pledges into tangible resources to curb the outbreak, which has resulted in over 42,000 suspected cases and 1,100 deaths this year alone.

