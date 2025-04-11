Africa CDC Launches Bold Strategy to Secure Sustainable Health Financing Amid Aid Cuts

In response to an alarming 70% expected decline in external health aid to Africa between 2021 and 2025, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has unveiled a far-reaching and transformative strategy to reshape the continent’s health financing. This initiative aims to place African resources at the heart of Africa's health systems, reducing dependency on external assistance and paving the way for a more self-reliant future.

The backdrop to this urgent action is stark: not only is external funding shrinking, but the continent is also facing a 41% increase in disease outbreaks from 2022 to 2024. This growing burden is putting an immense strain on Africa’s already overwhelmed health systems, threatening decades of progress made in areas such as disease control, maternal health, and epidemic preparedness. Without substantial reforms, Africa risks losing ground in its battle to combat public health crises and improve the wellbeing of its populations.

A Strategic, Africa-Led Response

Africa CDC’s new strategy represents a decisive shift from reliance on foreign aid to a model where African governments and populations take charge of their health futures. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, emphasized that the strategy is not about more aid; it is about ownership, self-sufficiency, and creating a sustainable health framework. “Africa cannot continue outsourcing its health security,” Dr. Kaseya stated. “This strategy is about building a future where Africa invests in its people, drives its own health agenda, and responds to crises with speed, strength, and self-reliance.”

This forward-thinking approach aims to overhaul national health financing systems across the continent. It calls for African governments to fulfill the commitments made under the Abuja Declaration, which urges nations to allocate at least 15% of their national budgets to health. By ensuring that health financing is prioritized at the national level, Africa CDC believes countries can enhance their resilience against future health crises.

Innovative Financing Mechanisms

A key component of the strategy involves the introduction of new and innovative revenue mechanisms tailored to Africa’s unique context. Among these ideas is the introduction of solidarity levies on high-impact sectors such as airline tickets, alcohol, and mobile services. These levies are designed to generate sustainable and predictable funds that can be reinvested into public health initiatives. Additionally, Africa CDC is exploring ways to harness the continent’s substantial diaspora remittances—an estimated US$95 billion annually—to support national health priorities.

Blended finance tools will be employed to unlock public and private capital for critical investments in infrastructure, digital health technologies, and the local production of vaccines and medical supplies. By tapping into both domestic and international funding streams, the strategy seeks to create a diversified and resilient funding ecosystem for Africa’s health sector.

Phased Implementation and Long-Term Goals

The implementation of the new strategy will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, spanning from 2025 to 2026, will focus on updating and revising national health financing plans across 30 countries. During this time, innovative revenue mechanisms will be piloted, and transparency dashboards will be launched to track the flow of funds and ensure accountability.

The second phase, running from 2026 to 2030, aims to scale successful initiatives and bring 20 countries to a point where they can finance at least 50% of their health budgets through sustainable domestic sources. This phase will also emphasize expanding regional coordination to ensure that the wealth of knowledge and expertise across Africa can be leveraged to support successful health financing strategies.

A Health Financing Scorecard for Accountability

To ensure that progress is being made and resources are being used efficiently, Africa CDC will introduce a new African Health Financing Scorecard. This tool will track the performance of countries in implementing their health financing plans, assess the alignment of donors with national priorities, and help improve domestic spending efficiency. The scorecard will also play a vital role in boosting transparency, which is crucial to ensuring the success of the strategy.

A Turning Point for Africa’s Health Independence

The Africa CDC’s strategy marks a significant turning point for the continent’s health sector. With strong political momentum from the African Union (AU) and established regional coordination mechanisms, Africa CDC is positioning itself to lead a new era of sustainable health financing in Africa. This bold initiative could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges and is a vital step toward achieving greater sovereignty and independence in managing public health.

The urgency of this strategy cannot be overstated. As the continent grapples with the twin challenges of reduced external funding and increased disease outbreaks, the need for innovative, sustainable solutions is clear. Africa CDC’s commitment to transforming health financing could ensure that Africa’s health future is determined by Africans, for Africans—driving the continent toward a healthier, more resilient future.

The journey to achieving sustainable health financing will not be easy, but with the right strategies in place and strong regional collaboration, Africa has the potential to take control of its health destiny and build a robust and self-sustaining health system for the future.