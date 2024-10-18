Haryana's Landmark Move: Free Dialysis for All Chronic Kidney Patients

In a significant move, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Friday that all government hospitals in the state will now provide free dialysis services to chronic kidney patients. This initiative marks the fulfillment of a key electoral promise by the ruling BJP.

During his first cabinet meeting, Saini announced that the government would implement the Supreme Court's decision allowing states to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for reservations. He emphasized that this step would take effect immediately.

Expressing gratitude to voters for supporting the BJP, Saini noted that their electoral victory signifies endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. The chief minister also issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to either reform or leave the state.

