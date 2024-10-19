Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Refugee Camps Hit Hard
At least 33 people died in Israeli strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, with the death toll expected to rise. Israeli military operations target Hamas in the area, while civilians face mounting casualties and resource shortages. Health officials plead for urgent aid amidst worsening conditions.
In Gaza, Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least 33 people, according to local medics, with the death toll potentially rising. The Hamas-run Gaza media office warns that several individuals may remain beneath the rubble, with children counted among the fatalities.
Overnight strikes across Gaza claimed 39 Palestinian lives, with 20 in Jabalia alone. Israeli forces have reportedly advanced into the camp's core, demolishing infrastructure daily. The military states these efforts are crucial to dismantle Hamas's operational capability.
Amidst these hostilities, significant resource shortages plague northern Gaza hospitals, initiating urgent calls for medical supplies and fuel. Despite Israeli claims of aid shipments, blocked communication and movement impede relief efforts in besieged areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia’s Refugee Integration: Challenges and Pathways to a Better Future
Yahya Sinwar: The Unyielding Leader of Hamas Amidst Conflict
Tensions Surge as Key Hamas Commander Killed in Israeli Strike
Guterres urges global community to repeat ‘utter condemnation’ of 7 October Hamas terror attack
Global Protests Erupt on Hamas Attack Anniversary