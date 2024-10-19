Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Refugee Camps Hit Hard

In Gaza, Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least 33 people, according to local medics, with the death toll potentially rising. The Hamas-run Gaza media office warns that several individuals may remain beneath the rubble, with children counted among the fatalities.

Overnight strikes across Gaza claimed 39 Palestinian lives, with 20 in Jabalia alone. Israeli forces have reportedly advanced into the camp's core, demolishing infrastructure daily. The military states these efforts are crucial to dismantle Hamas's operational capability.

Amidst these hostilities, significant resource shortages plague northern Gaza hospitals, initiating urgent calls for medical supplies and fuel. Despite Israeli claims of aid shipments, blocked communication and movement impede relief efforts in besieged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)