Left Menu

ManipalCigna Unveils 'Sarvah': Transformative Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has launched 'Sarvah', a comprehensive health insurance solution aiming at India's 'Missing Middle'. Designed to increase coverage and affordability, 'Sarvah' offers tailored plans with unique benefits and no waiting periods for certain conditions, contributing to broader insurance penetration in Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:14 IST
ManipalCigna Unveils 'Sarvah': Transformative Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle
  • Country:
  • India

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has rolled out a new offering titled 'ManipalCigna Sarvah', targeted at bolstering health insurance penetration across India, particularly for the 'Missing Middle'. This demographic accounts for over 30% of the population without adequate financial health protection.

The 'Sarvah' initiative aims to mitigate unpredicted health expenses by delivering comprehensive and tailored plans with inclusive coverage. Key features include no waiting periods for predefined medical conditions, unlimited coverage options, and various discounts that enhance accessibility and affordability.

Prasun Sikdar, CEO of ManipalCigna, underscored the commitment to bridging healthcare accessibility gaps, stating that 'Sarvah' intends to align with the government's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. With benefits like the 'Gullak' and 'Surplus' plans, 'Sarvah' is set to revolutionize the insurance landscape for India's underserved sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024