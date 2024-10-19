ManipalCigna Unveils 'Sarvah': Transformative Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has rolled out a new offering titled 'ManipalCigna Sarvah', targeted at bolstering health insurance penetration across India, particularly for the 'Missing Middle'. This demographic accounts for over 30% of the population without adequate financial health protection.

The 'Sarvah' initiative aims to mitigate unpredicted health expenses by delivering comprehensive and tailored plans with inclusive coverage. Key features include no waiting periods for predefined medical conditions, unlimited coverage options, and various discounts that enhance accessibility and affordability.

Prasun Sikdar, CEO of ManipalCigna, underscored the commitment to bridging healthcare accessibility gaps, stating that 'Sarvah' intends to align with the government's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. With benefits like the 'Gullak' and 'Surplus' plans, 'Sarvah' is set to revolutionize the insurance landscape for India's underserved sections.

