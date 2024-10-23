Left Menu

Celebrating Resilience: 'Health Champion' Initiative by Happiest Health Takes Off

Happiest Health launched its 'Health Champion' initiative to honor individuals overcoming severe health challenges. At its inaugural event, Paralympic Gold medalist Nitesh Kumar was celebrated as the 2024 Health Champion. The initiative aims to inspire communities and encourage more submissions for recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:40 IST
Setting a new precedent in the health sector, Happiest Health unveiled its 'Health Champion' initiative this week, aiming to recognize individuals who've triumphed over significant health hurdles. This initiative promises to spotlight stories of resilience, sparking hope and transformation within communities.

Paralympic Gold medalist Nitesh Kumar was named the Health Champion of the Year 2024 during the inauguration ceremony. He was joined by Ashok Soota, chairman of Happiest Health, highlighting the endeavor as a movement to change perceptions around health challenges.

The initiative plans an annual and quarterly award system, encouraging nominations that motivate others. Happiest Health aims to amplify these narratives, creating a positive ripple effect in society as it looks to partner with interested entities to further its cause.

