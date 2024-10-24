Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Gaza Forces Postponement of Critical Polio Vaccination Campaign

Health Agencies Call for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access to Protect Children Amid Ongoing Conflict.

Updated: 24-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:21 IST
The ongoing conflict has made it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination, and for health workers to carry out their duties. Image Credit:

Due to intensifying violence, mass displacement, and limited humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza, the third phase of a critical polio vaccination campaign has been postponed. This phase, coordinated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNRWA, and other partners, was set to vaccinate 119,279 children in northern Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has made it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination, and for health workers to carry out their duties. Despite preparations to provide a second dose of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), the lack of widespread humanitarian pauses and restricted access to vaccination sites have forced a delay in the campaign.

To successfully halt poliovirus transmission, at least 90% of children in each neighbourhood must be vaccinated. A delay in providing the second dose within six weeks compromises the campaign’s effectiveness, risking the further spread of the virus. The postponement also raises the likelihood of poliovirus spreading not only within Gaza but also to neighbouring countries, threatening more children with paralysis.

Since the second round of vaccinations began in mid-October 2024, over 442,000 children have been vaccinated in central and southern Gaza, achieving 94% coverage in these areas. However, the lack of access to northern Gaza remains a major obstacle to stopping the outbreak.

WHO and UNICEF are urging all parties to implement humanitarian pauses to allow health workers to reach children in northern Gaza, calling for the protection of civilians and infrastructure and emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire to safeguard children’s health.

 
 

