Unlocking the Secret Link: Thyroid and Liver Proteins in Brain Health

A recent study highlights a novel biological process where thyroid hormones and liver proteins jointly regulate cholesterol. This discovery opens new avenues for treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by potentially targeting these processes to preserve neuron health as people age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:21 IST
In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered a previously unrecognized biological process involving thyroid hormones and liver proteins that regulate cholesterol levels, which are often disrupted in neurodegenerative diseases.

Conducted by the University of Houston, the study reveals that thyroid hormones and liver X receptors are two parts of the endocrine system working in tandem to maintain cholesterol balance in the brain. Imbalances in this process may lead to neuron degeneration commonly seen in conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The study suggests targeting liver proteins to activate cholesterol regulation, proposing new treatment pathways for neurodegenerative diseases. The implications could revolutionize therapy and offer protective effects against ageing-related neuronal vulnerability.

