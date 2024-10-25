Left Menu

Colorado Man Sues McDonald's Over E. coli Outbreak Linked to Quarter Pounders

A Colorado man, Eric Stelly, has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's, claiming negligence after an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders resulted in one death and numerous illnesses. The lawsuit seeks over $50,000 in damages, and is part of a broader investigation into McDonald's supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:56 IST
Colorado Man Sues McDonald's Over E. coli Outbreak Linked to Quarter Pounders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Colorado man, Eric Stelly, filed a lawsuit against McDonald's following an E. coli outbreak connected to Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak has resulted in one death and nearly 50 illnesses.

Filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Illinois, the lawsuit alleges that Stelly became ill after consuming food from a McDonald's in Greeley, Colorado, on October 4. He tested positive for E. coli soon after. It claims McDonald's was negligent in handling its food.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger emphasized the need to rebuild trust with the public. The chain has pulled the item from its menu in 20% of its U.S. restaurants. The source of the outbreak is under investigation, focusing on slivered onions and beef patties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024