Colorado Man Sues McDonald's Over E. coli Outbreak Linked to Quarter Pounders
A Colorado man, Eric Stelly, has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's, claiming negligence after an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders resulted in one death and numerous illnesses. The lawsuit seeks over $50,000 in damages, and is part of a broader investigation into McDonald's supply chain.
A Colorado man, Eric Stelly, filed a lawsuit against McDonald's following an E. coli outbreak connected to Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak has resulted in one death and nearly 50 illnesses.
Filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Illinois, the lawsuit alleges that Stelly became ill after consuming food from a McDonald's in Greeley, Colorado, on October 4. He tested positive for E. coli soon after. It claims McDonald's was negligent in handling its food.
McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger emphasized the need to rebuild trust with the public. The chain has pulled the item from its menu in 20% of its U.S. restaurants. The source of the outbreak is under investigation, focusing on slivered onions and beef patties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
