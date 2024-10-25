Tragedy Strikes at Mosquito-Repellent Factory

In a tragic incident at a mosquito-repellent incense factory, two women lost their lives, and two others were hospitalized after suddenly falling ill. The incident occurred at Devansh Trading Company, which employs about 80 women, primarily involved in packaging incense sticks, police reported on Friday.

The casualties followed an incident on Thursday evening when four women workers, including Priya, 21, and Gauri, 18, became unwell. Priya was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur, while Gauri was taken to Kannauj. Tragically, both succumbed after being hospitalized, according to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, with forensic teams collecting samples to determine the exact cause of the illness. Senior officials, including District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, have met with the families of the deceased and inspected the factory. The bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)