Rajiv Ranjan Singh unveils major initiative to boost animal health and mitigate zoonotic disease risks with G20 support

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh (also known as Lalan Singh), inaugurated the Pandemic Fund Project on “Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response”. The $25 million project, funded by the G20 Pandemic Fund, aims to bolster India’s animal health infrastructure, improve disease surveillance, and enhance response mechanisms to prevent future pandemics.

The launch event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian, Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, as Guests of Honour, and Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa. Prof. Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, and Ms Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, also participated in the initiative's unveiling.

Key Components and Goals of the Pandemic Fund Project

The project targets the livestock sector for its crucial role in India’s social and economic fabric, noted Minister Singh, underscoring its impressive growth and contribution to public health and economic development. Under initiatives like the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP), the ministry is actively working to eradicate diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock. To date, over 90.87 crore FMD vaccines and 4.23 crore Brucellosis vaccines have been administered. Additionally, the ministry plans to establish FMD-free zones in nine states, enhancing disease prevention and control across the nation.

Enhancing Surveillance and Building Disease-Free Zones

The project, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and World Bank, will provide integrated support for early disease warning systems by enhancing genomic and environmental surveillance. Cross-border collaboration and laboratory infrastructure will also be strengthened to monitor and respond to zoonotic diseases, reducing pandemic risks.

The event also saw the release of two strategic documents:

Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines (SVTG): A manual of best veterinary practices aimed at optimizing livestock health and supporting India’s action plan on antimicrobial resistance.

Crisis Management Plan (CMP) for Animal Diseases: A framework for swift responses to animal disease outbreaks, including protocols for containment and crisis management to prevent escalation.

One Health Approach: Bridging Human and Animal Health

Minister Singh emphasized the One Health approach as essential to safeguard both human and animal populations from zoonotic threats, with most recent health crises tracing back to animal origins. The project’s focus on zoonotic disease surveillance will thus help prevent potential cross-species outbreaks, fortifying public health security.

The project aligns with India’s G20 commitments to pandemic preparedness by adopting a holistic, integrated health model that addresses human, animal, and environmental health intersections. It underscores India’s commitment to proactive and preventive health strategies that protect communities, enhance rural livelihoods, and ensure food security.

India’s Path to Pandemic Resilience

This initiative sets a new benchmark in India’s pandemic resilience strategy, prioritizing early intervention, sustainable livestock management, and public health safety. By combining resources from global partners and creating a robust framework for animal health, India is taking significant strides to prevent and mitigate future health crises with a model that can inspire other nations.