Abhay HealthTech Expands Horizons with MNP Healthcare Acquisition

Abhay HealthTech made headlines on Saturday with the announcement of its acquisition of MNP Healthcare, a prominent manufacturer of consumer healthcare products. This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in Abhay HealthTech's aggressive expansion plans, significantly bolstering its presence in the over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare market.

As part of the acquisition, Abhay HealthTech will take over MNP Healthcare's entire portfolio, which includes a diverse range of brands, products, skilled personnel, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. While the financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the move is expected to leverage MNP Healthcare's manufacturing expertise and its history of delivering world-class products at competitive prices.

In recognition of the synergy between the two companies, MNP Healthcare directors Mohanlal Yadav and Naveen Pathak will join the advisory board of Abhay HealthTech. This collaboration is set to enhance Abhay HealthTech's product offerings in branded consumer healthcare and wellness areas, with focus areas spanning rapid testing kits, hygiene products, skincare, supplements, women care, baby care, and children's wellness. MNP Healthcare, a subsidiary of MNP Meditech, has been instrumental in manufacturing medical products for leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, adding considerable value to this acquisition.

