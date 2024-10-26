Left Menu

Herbal Heritage: Preserving Tribal Plant Knowledge for a Healthier Future

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of documenting tribal knowledge of medicinal plants in Chhattisgarh to prevent its extinction and promote research. She stressed that such efforts could create employment and help tackle diseases like sickle cell anaemia. Promoting traditional practices, she urged doctors to serve in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:42 IST
Herbal Heritage: Preserving Tribal Plant Knowledge for a Healthier Future
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the third convocation of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur, emphasized the need to document and standardize the knowledge tribals and villagers possess about medicinal herbs and plants.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh's rich herbal legacy, President Murmu called for research to be conducted on this traditional knowledge, which she believes could lead to widespread scientific application and job creation. She also addressed unmet healthcare challenges like sickle cell anaemia among tribal communities.

Mentioning the role of healthcare professionals, Murmu urged them to work in rural areas to gain firsthand insight into local health issues. She cited the value of promoting traditional lifestyles, including Yoga and Ayurveda, to tackle diseases linked to inactive living, reinforcing that robust health underpins national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024