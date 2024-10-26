Herbal Heritage: Preserving Tribal Plant Knowledge for a Healthier Future

President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the third convocation of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur, emphasized the need to document and standardize the knowledge tribals and villagers possess about medicinal herbs and plants.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh's rich herbal legacy, President Murmu called for research to be conducted on this traditional knowledge, which she believes could lead to widespread scientific application and job creation. She also addressed unmet healthcare challenges like sickle cell anaemia among tribal communities.

Mentioning the role of healthcare professionals, Murmu urged them to work in rural areas to gain firsthand insight into local health issues. She cited the value of promoting traditional lifestyles, including Yoga and Ayurveda, to tackle diseases linked to inactive living, reinforcing that robust health underpins national development.

