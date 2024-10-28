Pakistan Launches Ambitious Campaign Against Polio Spread

Pakistan on Monday launched an ambitious third nationwide campaign to vaccinate 45 million children against polio, as the crippling virus was found in environmental samples across 16 districts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the drive at the Prime Minister's House, coinciding with World Polio Day. He actively participated by administering polio drops to children during the ceremony, underscoring the urgency of the initiative.

The week-long campaign, running until November 3, is a response to this year's alarming 41 polio cases. Health teams are set to conduct door-to-door visits, also providing Vitamin-A supplements to bolster children's immunity. The campaign follows the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 in regional sewage samples. Prime Minister's efforts are supported by health officials determined to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)