Pakistan Launches Ambitious Campaign Against Polio Spread
Pakistan has launched its third nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting 45 million children, following the detection of the virus in environmental samples from 16 districts. The initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscores the urgent need to combat the resurgence of polio cases in the country.
Pakistan on Monday launched an ambitious third nationwide campaign to vaccinate 45 million children against polio, as the crippling virus was found in environmental samples across 16 districts.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the drive at the Prime Minister's House, coinciding with World Polio Day. He actively participated by administering polio drops to children during the ceremony, underscoring the urgency of the initiative.
The week-long campaign, running until November 3, is a response to this year's alarming 41 polio cases. Health teams are set to conduct door-to-door visits, also providing Vitamin-A supplements to bolster children's immunity. The campaign follows the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 in regional sewage samples. Prime Minister's efforts are supported by health officials determined to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.
