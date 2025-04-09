Left Menu

US Airstrikes in Yemen: Intensified Campaign against Houthi Rebels

Suspected US airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida have reportedly killed 10 people and wounded 16, according to Houthi rebels. The US military strikes are part of a broader campaign linked to tensions involving the Israel-Hamas conflict and Iran's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:14 IST
US Airstrikes in Yemen: Intensified Campaign against Houthi Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The US military's recent airstrikes near Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida have resulted in at least 10 casualties, as per statements from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. An additional 16 individuals were reported wounded. The area, notably the al-Hawak district, holds strategic significance as it encompasses the city's airport, previously utilized by the rebels for targeting maritime activities in the Red Sea.

Chaotic scenes played out on the rebels' al-Masirah satellite news channel, showing frantic efforts to transport the wounded to ambulances and search for victims using mobile phone lights. The targets appeared residential, suggesting a campaign focused on neutralizing rebel leaders, initiated by the Trump administration. Strikes have extended to Yemen's mountainous regions and targeted telecommunications infrastructure, aligning with previous US military actions in the area.

Despite no immediate acknowledgment from the US Central Command, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the resolve to continue the campaign against the Houthis. The State Department emphasized no tolerance for entities supporting the rebels, a stance coinciding with the President's extensive military directive after threats were made against Israeli ships. The airstrikes represent a strategic effort to counter Iranian influence and ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025