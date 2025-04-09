US Airstrikes in Yemen: Intensified Campaign against Houthi Rebels

The US military's recent airstrikes near Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida have resulted in at least 10 casualties, as per statements from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. An additional 16 individuals were reported wounded. The area, notably the al-Hawak district, holds strategic significance as it encompasses the city's airport, previously utilized by the rebels for targeting maritime activities in the Red Sea.

Chaotic scenes played out on the rebels' al-Masirah satellite news channel, showing frantic efforts to transport the wounded to ambulances and search for victims using mobile phone lights. The targets appeared residential, suggesting a campaign focused on neutralizing rebel leaders, initiated by the Trump administration. Strikes have extended to Yemen's mountainous regions and targeted telecommunications infrastructure, aligning with previous US military actions in the area.

Despite no immediate acknowledgment from the US Central Command, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the resolve to continue the campaign against the Houthis. The State Department emphasized no tolerance for entities supporting the rebels, a stance coinciding with the President's extensive military directive after threats were made against Israeli ships. The airstrikes represent a strategic effort to counter Iranian influence and ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)