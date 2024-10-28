Dr Reddy's Pioneers New Chronic Constipation Treatment in India with BixiBat
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has introduced BixiBat, a first-in-class drug, in India to treat chronic constipation, following approval from the CDSCO. BixiBat's unique mechanism stimulates bowel movement, promising significant outcomes as shown in clinical trials. The drug highlights Dr Reddy's commitment to novel medical solutions.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched BixiBat, an innovative drug for treating chronic constipation, in India. The Hyderabad-based company announced the drug's market entry after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
BixiBat, also known as Elobixibat, is the first of its kind in India and works by inhibiting the reabsorption of bile acids in the ileum, resulting in enhanced bowel movements due to stimulated colonic motility and fluid secretion, independent of transit speed.
According to MV Ramana, CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) at Dr Reddy's, BixiBat shows promising results in clinical trials, establishing it as a breakthrough in chronic constipation management. This launch underscores the company's commitment to introducing novel treatment options to the Indian market.
