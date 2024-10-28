Left Menu

Mobile Clinic on Wheels: A Beacon of Hope for Dharamshala's Slum Dwellers

A Dharamshala-based charity, Tong-Len Charitable Trust, is launching a mobile clinic bus offering free medical tests and first-aid to slum dwellers. Expected to service 20,000 people, it will provide comprehensive testing facilities and free medication. The initiative is spearheaded by Buddhist monk Lobsang Jamyang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:22 IST
A new initiative by the Dharamshala-based Tong-Len Charitable Trust is set to transform healthcare access for underprivileged communities with the launch of a mobile clinic bus. This venture will provide essential medical services free of charge to slum dwellers around the city.

The mobile clinic, which is the brainchild of monk Lobsang Jamyang, promises to cover a wide range of diseases through its equipped facilities and will begin services under the patronage of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Aimed at assisting up to 20,000 residents, the clinic will soon expand to offer tele-medicine services. It signifies a significant leap forward in medical outreach, providing necessary tests, treatments, and vaccines directly to those in need.

