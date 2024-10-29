Left Menu

Pharma & Food Giants Face Critical Scrutiny Amid Market Moves

Recent health industry updates reveal Sun Pharma's profit surge due to specialty drugs, Pfizer's strategic focus under pressure from activist investors, and McDonald's efforts to address a serious E. coli outbreak. Meanwhile, significant acquisitions and approvals in the pharma sector signal strategic pivots by companies like AbbVie, Novartis and Eli Lilly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:27 IST
Pharma & Food Giants Face Critical Scrutiny Amid Market Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, India's leading drugmaker by revenue, reported a substantial 28% rise in second-quarter profits, thanks to increased demand for specialty drugs. This sharp uptick, translating to a net profit of 30.40 billion rupees, surpasses analyst projections and underscores the robust performance of Sun Pharma in addressing niche medical conditions.

In contrast, Pfizer is under the spotlight as it faces mounting pressure from activist hedge fund Starboard Value to manifest a promised corporate turnaround. Investors and analysts are anxiously awaiting Tuesday's financial report to assess the effectiveness of cost-cutting measures and revenue growth, particularly from their recent acquisitions focused on cancer drugs.

Elsewhere in the sector, AbbVie advances its strategic expansion by acquiring Alzheimer's therapy developer Aliada for $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly eyes a new market as it gains approval to introduce its weight-loss drug in Hong Kong, marking another critical step for the company. Additionally, Novartis continues its investment in innovation, paying $150 million upfront to Monte Rosa for a novel class of drugs targeting challenging diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024