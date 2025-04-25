India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: Strong Action Demanded

In the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Indian government to respond resolutely. Gogoi emphasized the necessity for justice, highlighting Pakistan's alleged attempts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. He assured citizens that India's unity and prosperity remain steadfast despite such threats.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, vowing to identify and punish those responsible alongside their backers. Drawing on historical resilience, Goyal cited India's robust comeback following past terrorist incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pulwama strike. Goyal underscored the nation's collective commitment to safeguarding its values.

Government actions have already commenced, with decisive measures against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and expelled Pakistani diplomats. They have also canceled visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, signaling India's stern stance against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)