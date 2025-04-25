Left Menu

India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: Strong Action Demanded

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal called for decisive action from the Indian government. With 26 lives lost, the country rallies behind a unified response, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:57 IST
India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: Strong Action Demanded
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Indian government to respond resolutely. Gogoi emphasized the necessity for justice, highlighting Pakistan's alleged attempts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. He assured citizens that India's unity and prosperity remain steadfast despite such threats.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, vowing to identify and punish those responsible alongside their backers. Drawing on historical resilience, Goyal cited India's robust comeback following past terrorist incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pulwama strike. Goyal underscored the nation's collective commitment to safeguarding its values.

Government actions have already commenced, with decisive measures against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and expelled Pakistani diplomats. They have also canceled visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, signaling India's stern stance against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025