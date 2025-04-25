Left Menu

Unity Over Division: Imam's Call Against Pahalgam Attack

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari condemned the Pahalgam attack as un-Islamic during his Friday address at Jama Masjid. The attack killing 26 people, mostly tourists, sparks outrage and protests. Bukhari emphasizes unity over religious divisions in India and condemns terrorism as unforgivable, urging national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:00 IST
In a powerful address at Jama Masjid, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari condemned the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 people dead, as a deeply un-Islamic act. He called for national unity over religious divisions in the wake of the tragedy.

The Imam emphasized the sanctity of human life, quoting the Quran, and denounced terrorism as an unforgivable crime against humanity. Bukhari urged the faithful to reject violence and uphold the true teachings of Islam, expressing concern over religious hatred.

Protests erupted during the Friday prayers, with attendees decrying the brutality of the attack. The Imam's plea for solidarity resonated across the nation, highlighting the need for peaceful coexistence as the true virtue of the country.

