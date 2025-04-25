Delhi Police Busts Interstate Arms Trafficking Network

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has made a significant breakthrough by arresting five individuals, including a gun shop owner, accused of being part of an extensive interstate arms trafficking operation. The operation allegedly supplied advanced firearms and foreign-made ammunition to criminals.

According to officials, these licensed gun dealers, who were supposed to conduct legal sales, turned into traffickers, supplying sophisticated weapons to criminals involved in extortion rackets. They allegedly procured arms from ordinance factories, erased serial numbers, and sold them at premium rates while falsifying sales records as legal transactions, stated ACP Pratiksha Godara.

The seized arsenal comprised ordnance-made pistols, a Taurus pistol, a Webley revolver, and other specialized arms. The investigation, rooted in a December 2024 case of a busted extortion network, revealed further insights into Delhi-based criminals trafficking these weapons, leading to additional suspects being placed under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)