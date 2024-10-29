Left Menu

Lassa Fever Claims Life in Iowa: A Rare U.S. Occurrence

A middle-aged resident of eastern Iowa has died from Lassa fever after returning from West Africa. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the case. Lassa fever, a viral disease prevalent in West Africa, is rare in the U.S., with only eight cases in 55 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:53 IST
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has reported the death of an eastern Iowa resident from Lassa fever, marking a rare occurrence of the disease in the United States. The individual recently returned from West Africa, where they are believed to have contracted the virus, the state health department stated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently working alongside state health officials to confirm the diagnosis. However, the CDC has emphasized that the risk to the general public remains extremely low.

Lassa fever, a viral disease spread by rodents, is common in West Africa but rare in the United States. According to the Iowa health department, there have been only eight travel-associated cases of Lassa fever in the U.S. over the past 55 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

