Lassa Fever Claims Life in Iowa: A Rare U.S. Occurrence

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has reported the death of an eastern Iowa resident from Lassa fever, marking a rare occurrence of the disease in the United States. The individual recently returned from West Africa, where they are believed to have contracted the virus, the state health department stated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently working alongside state health officials to confirm the diagnosis. However, the CDC has emphasized that the risk to the general public remains extremely low.

Lassa fever, a viral disease spread by rodents, is common in West Africa but rare in the United States. According to the Iowa health department, there have been only eight travel-associated cases of Lassa fever in the U.S. over the past 55 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)