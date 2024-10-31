IAEA and MD Anderson Cancer Center Partner to Equip Caribbean Nations with Breast Cancer Diagnostic Skills

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched a groundbreaking initiative to combat breast cancer across the Caribbean by providing critical diagnostic training for medical imaging professionals. With breast cancer accounting for almost 2.3 million cases and over 670,000 deaths worldwide in 2022, the disease remains a leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality, particularly in the Caribbean, where nearly 15,000 cases are diagnosed annually, resulting in approximately 6,000 deaths.

The IAEA partnered with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) to develop a comprehensive training program in breast imaging diagnostics. Over 40 professionals from 13 Caribbean nations—Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago—participated in the program held in Houston, Texas. The course, designed to strengthen early detection efforts, covered essential topics in breast anatomy, cancer epidemiology, risk factors, and the latest imaging and biopsy techniques, providing both theoretical and practical instruction.

Erica Dionne Jordan, a surgeon from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who participated in the program, highlighted the impact of this training: “No longer do I feel helpless in the fight against cancer—no longer will I be tired of seeing patients die that could have been saved with timely diagnosis and adequate treatment. We were trained to perform minimally invasive breast biopsies and equipped with resources to enhance diagnosis in our communities,” she shared. The training emphasized hands-on biopsy practice on breast mannequins, allowing participants to gain practical skills crucial for real-world application.

The IAEA’s technical cooperation program, under which this training was provided, also procured 52 breast mannequins to assist in skill development and conducted telementoring through Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) to ensure ongoing support for Caribbean healthcare providers. This model fosters a collaborative approach to cancer care, offering interactive simulations and a network for ongoing education with experts from MD Anderson and PAHO, who remain engaged with participants beyond the training.

“Without a diagnosis, breast cancer patients simply cannot be treated,” explained Miriam Lette, a radiologist in the IAEA’s Division of Human Health and technical officer for the program. “Timely diagnosis is critical for effective treatment, which significantly improves outcomes and reduces mortality rates. Many of our Member State populations suffer from insufficient breast imaging capacity,” she added.

By focusing on a multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care, this initiative seeks to fill critical gaps in cancer treatment. Instructors tailored their programs to the specific roles of each participant group, providing specialized training to both technologists and physicians, including radiographers, mammographers, radiologists, oncologists, and surgeons. With the new capabilities, Caribbean countries can strengthen their breast cancer screening and diagnostic services, improving healthcare for the region's 3.8 million women.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center was recently designated as the IAEA’s latest Collaborating Centre in cancer care and is the first such centre in North America. This cooperation underscores the shared commitment to tackling global cancer challenges. May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Human Health, stressed the broader significance of the collaboration: “This regional course—the first joint training under the IAEA’s recently expanded cooperation with MD Anderson—highlights the importance of collaboration in tackling cancer challenges across the globe. By working with our partners to address specific needs, we can strengthen the cancer care capacities of IAEA Member States—enabling equitable care for all.”

Through these efforts, the IAEA and its partners aim to build a more educated healthcare workforce that is prepared to deliver early, accurate diagnoses and effective treatment recommendations for breast cancer, setting a new standard in cancer care for the Caribbean region and beyond.