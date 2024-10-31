Global Tuberculosis Cases Surge to Record 8.2 Million in 2023, Exposing Widening Gaps in Funding and Multidrug Resistance

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its 2024 Global Tuberculosis Report, presenting a critical update on tuberculosis (TB) with stark findings: in 2023, approximately 8.2 million people were diagnosed with TB worldwide, marking the highest recorded annual total since global tracking began in 1995. This represents an increase from 7.5 million in 2022, making TB the leading infectious disease killer, surpassing COVID-19.

The report highlights a complex landscape of progress and setbacks, noting that TB-related deaths fell slightly to 1.25 million in 2023, down from 1.32 million in 2022. However, new TB cases climbed to 10.8 million, with the epidemic heavily concentrated in 30 high-burden countries. India alone accounts for 26% of the global TB burden, followed by Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%), and Pakistan (6.3%).

“The fact that TB continues to kill and sicken millions despite the tools we have to prevent and treat it is unacceptable,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We call on all countries to act on the commitments they made and to implement existing solutions to end TB once and for all.”

WHO’s report also underscores the persistent underfunding of TB care and prevention. In 2023, only $5.7 billion was allocated globally toward TB services, leaving a $16.3 billion shortfall against the $22 billion target. For low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) that bear 98% of the TB burden, insufficient funds create major obstacles to accessing treatment and prevention. International contributions from organizations like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have provided some support, but remain insufficient to meet essential needs.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a significant threat to public health. While treatment success rates have risen to 68%, only 44% of the estimated 400,000 people with MDR-TB received appropriate care in 2023. This underscored a broader call to action for more robust funding and innovative treatments.

To close this critical funding gap, WHO and the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council are intensifying efforts to advance TB vaccine development, with a $5 billion annual goal for research that remains unmet. Current funding only reaches one-fifth of this target, slowing the development of much-needed TB diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines.

WHO’s report also addressed economic factors, revealing that over half of TB-affected households in LMICs face “catastrophic costs,” which exceed 20% of their annual income, making access to TB diagnosis and treatment financially unsustainable for many. This challenge is compounded by major TB risk factors, including undernutrition, HIV, alcohol use, smoking, and diabetes, which drive new infections and intensify socioeconomic hardships.

Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Programme, highlighted the gravity of the situation: “TB control efforts are hampered by climate change, conflict, migration, and drug resistance. Only through coordinated global action and funding can we address these challenges.”

WHO calls for sustained financial and policy commitments following the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB, urging governments, global partners, and donors to convert their promises into concrete actions to reverse the epidemic.